Royal Bengal Tiger Sparks Panic in Biswanathghat Village Before Safe Capture

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Intense panic spread in Natun Gaon, Biswanathghat, following the sighting of a Royal Bengal Tiger. The massive tiger was spotted early in the morning in a local resident’s backyard. Based on information provided by the locals, forest officials and a police team immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area using nets. Following an operation conducted with the assistance of a special veterinary team from Kaziranga’s CWRC, the Forest Department finally managed to cage the tiger in the afternoon.

Wildlife sightings are common in these areas due to their proximity to Kaziranga National Park. The Forest Department stated that after conducting a medical checkup, the caged cub will be safely released back into the forests of Kaziranga.

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