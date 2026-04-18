Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow 2026 Begins at Public Playground

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow students’ organizations, various establishments, and in association with the people of Demow, the Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow 2026 began at the Demow Public Playground on Friday.

Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, Chief Patron of the Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow, hoisted the flag of the event. Ruhit Dehingia, President of the Organizing Committee, hoisted the Organizing Committee’s Bihuwan. Representatives of different student organizations also hoisted their flags at the venue.

The smriti tarpan was offered by Sumeet Kumar Handique, working president, and Sekhar Jyoti Dowari, chief secretary of the Organizing Committee.

On the occasion, a drawing competition, egg fight competition, and other competitions were organized. On Saturday, dhol badan, pepa badan, and bihuwati competitions will be held, and in the evening, prizes will be distributed during the open session in the presence of dignitaries.

Gitimoni Borgohain will perform in the cultural programme.

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