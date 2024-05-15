Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow organized in Demow Public Playground concludes

DEMOW: Under the patronage of local organizations of Demow, different establishments, Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow 2024 was organized in Demow Public Playground on May 11 and May 12. As per the schedule, on May 11, the flag hoisting of the Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow was hoisted by Ajay Kumar Gogoi, chief patron of Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow. “Bihuwan” was hoisted by Chaya Nath Borah, president of the organizing committee. The flags of different establishments were also hoisted. The Smiti Tarpan was offered by Rupjyoti Handique, working president, and Shekhar Jyoti Dowari, chief secretary of the organizing committee. The drawing competition, egg fight competition, Pitha Pana Competition, Bihu Dance Competition, Gabharu Bihu Competition Husori Bihu Competition were organized on May 11.

On May 12, the Dhol Badan competition, Pepa Badan competition, and Bihuwati competition were organized. In the programme Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Basanta Gogoi, president of ATASU Central Committee along with other dignitaries were present. An open session was organized where the prizes of the different competitions were distributed among the winning competitors. The cultural programme was inaugurated by Kushal Dowari, Former MLA of Thowra Constituency where popular artiste Pranami Konwar performed.

Also Read: Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s escort vehicle meets with accident in Dibrugarh

Also watch: