Khanapara Teer Results Today - 03 Feb'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Update

✅Khanapara teer target result update will be out for public at 3:45 pm for first round & 4:30 pm for second round. Keep checking the website

  |  3 Feb 2021 11:01 AM GMT

✅Khanapara, Assam Teer Result Live Update: In Assam, Khanapara Teer game is another legal lottery based archery game held in the Assam-Meghalaya border, Khanapara. This teer game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Themmarwet near Khanapara, Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya. Khanapara teer results of this legalised game khanapara teer are announced in two rounds. The Khanapara teer results can be found online on https://www.meghalayateer.com/

Khanapara Teer Result Today - 03 February'21

First & second round number of Khanapara teer target common number update will be out for public at 3:45 pm & 4:30pm today respectively. Here are today's Khanapara teer result...

Date
F/R(3:45pm)
S/Round (4:30pm)
03 Feb 2021
36
66
02 Feb 2021
58
32
01 Feb 2021
18
07

Khanapara teer game is played throughout the week except for Sundays. The Khanapara dream teer game is simple, where the player needs to guess the last two digits of the complete number of teer that hit the target. We can take the example of a number, say 1,329. If 1,329 arrows hit the target in the game, the winner is the one who guessed '29' as the last two-digit.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
