Khanapara Teer Results Today - 04 Jan'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Update

✅Khanapara, Assam Teer Result Live Update: In Assam, Khanapara Teer game is another legal lottery based archery game held in the Assam-Meghalaya border, Khanapara. This teer game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Themmarwet near Khanapara, Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya. Khanapara teer results of this legalised game khanapara teer are announced in two rounds. The Khanapara teer results can be found online on https://www.meghalayateer.com/

Khanapara Teer Result Today - 04 January'21

First & second round number of Khanapara teer target common number update will be out for public at 3:45 pm & 4:30pm today respectively. Here are today's Khanapara teer result.

Date

F/R(3:45pm)

S/Round (4:30pm)

04 Jan 2021

04

75

02 Jan 2021

81

89

01 Jan 2021

xx

xx



Khanapara teer game is played throughout the week except for Sundays. The Khanapara dream teer game is simple, where the player needs to guess the last two digits of the complete number of teer that hit the target. We can take the example of a number, say 1,329. If 1,329 arrows hit the target in the game, the winner is the one who guessed '29' as the last two-digit.

