Khanapara Teer Results Today - 27 Jan'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Update

Date

F/R(3:45pm)

S/Round (4:30pm)

27 Jan 2021

70

10

25 Jan 2021

36

73

23 Jan 2021

55

69

22 Jan 2021

17

30

21 Jan 2021

99

81

20 Jan 2021

93 22 19 Jan 2021

50

48

18 Jan 2021

59

31

16 Jan 2021

45

16

15 Jan 2021

76

18

14 Jan 2021

86

44

13 Jan 2021

70

61

12 Jan 2021

32

85

11 Jan 2021

92

59

09 Jan 2021

97

56

08 Jan 2021

37

52

07 Jan 2021

55

36

06 Jan 2021

87

44

05 Jan 2021

99

41

04 Jan 2021

04

75

02 Jan 2021

81

89

01 Jan 2021

xx

xx



Khanapara teer game is played throughout the week except for Sundays. The Khanapara dream teer game is simple, where the player needs to guess the last two digits of the complete number of teer that hit the target. We can take the example of a number, say 1,329. If 1,329 arrows hit the target in the game, the winner is the one who guessed '29' as the last two-digit.

