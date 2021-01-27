 Top
Khanapara Teer Results Today - 27 Jan'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Update

✅Khanapara teer target result update will be out for public at 3:45 pm for first round & 4:30 pm for second round. Keep checking the website

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Jan 2021 10:58 AM GMT

✅Khanapara, Assam Teer Result Live Update: In Assam, Khanapara Teer game is another legal lottery based archery game held in the Assam-Meghalaya border, Khanapara. This teer game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Themmarwet near Khanapara, Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya. Khanapara teer results of this legalised game khanapara teer are announced in two rounds. The Khanapara teer results can be found online on https://www.meghalayateer.com/

Khanapara Teer Result Today - 27 January'21

First & second round number of Khanapara teer target common number update will be out for public at 3:45 pm & 4:30pm today respectively. Here are today's Khanapara teer result...

Date
F/R(3:45pm)
S/Round (4:30pm)
27 Jan 2021
70
10
25 Jan 2021
36
73
23 Jan 2021
55
69
22 Jan 2021
17
30
21 Jan 2021
99
81
20 Jan 2021
9322
19 Jan 2021
50
48
18 Jan 2021
59
31
16 Jan 2021
45
16
15 Jan 2021
76
18
14 Jan 2021
86
44
13 Jan 2021
70
61
12 Jan 2021
32
85
11 Jan 2021
92
59
09 Jan 2021
97
56
08 Jan 2021
37
52
07 Jan 2021
55
36
06 Jan 2021
87
44
05 Jan 2021
99
41
04 Jan 2021
04
75
02 Jan 2021
81
89
01 Jan 2021
xx
xx

Khanapara teer game is played throughout the week except for Sundays. The Khanapara dream teer game is simple, where the player needs to guess the last two digits of the complete number of teer that hit the target. We can take the example of a number, say 1,329. If 1,329 arrows hit the target in the game, the winner is the one who guessed '29' as the last two-digit.

