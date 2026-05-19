KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang attends ‘Karyakarta Bijay Utsav’ at Baithalangso

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a display of unity and jubilation, the KAAC Chief Executive Member and MLA from 111-Rongkhang LAC, Dr Tuliram Ronghang, attended the Karyakarta Bijay Utsav (Workers’ Victory Celebration) held at Baithalangso under 112-Amri LAC on Monday, following the conclusion of the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

The event, organized to honour party workers for their contribution to the electoral success, witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large gathering of BJP leaders and supporters. The programme was graced by the distinguished presence of several MLAs, Executive Members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), MACs, the BJP district President, heads of various morchas, and numerous grassroots party workers.

Speaking at the event, the KAAC Chief Executive Member congratulated the dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts that led to the party’s strong performance in the hills district. He emphasized the importance of continued unity and commitment towards development and good governance in the region.

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