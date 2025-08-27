Khirod Baruah Memorial drama contest to resume on November 27

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Sadou Assam Karmapran Khirod Baruah Memorial One Act Drama Competition will be held on November 27 and November 28 at Morigaon School grounds. The 32-year-old drama competition was not organized for several years due to some unavoidable reasons. But with the effort of a few people, the one act competition will be revived on November 27 and 28. The committee of the competition was formed at the Morigaon Sakha Xahitya Xabha’s bhawan on Tuesday. A meeting over the competition was held which was chaired by Lipika Barua, President of the Standing Committee of the All Assam Karmapran Khirod Baruah Memorial Drama Competition, and moderated by the Secretary, Simanta Hazarika. The competition will be held on the death anniversary of Khirod Baruah. Lipika Barua took charge as the President of the permanent committee of the drama competition, Ajit Sharma as the Working President, Simanta Hazarika and Pranab Das as the secretaries and Pranab Barkatki as the Chief Advisor.

