Assam: Senior citizen of Morigaon Purna Sarma Barua passes away

MORIGAON: Purna Sarma Barua, a senior citizen of Morigaon town, passed away early morning on Sunday at his residence at Ward No. 2. He was 65. He was a retired govt service holder in the forest department. His demise cast a pall of gloom in the ward. As the news of his demise spread, people gathered in large numbers and paid their last respects to him. Morigaon Zilla Brahman Samaj expressed condolences over his death. Barua left behind his wife Manju Sarma (ward member of 2 No. ward), a son, and several other relatives. His body was cremated at the Morigaon cremation ground.

