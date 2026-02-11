Kisan Mela begins in Dima Hasao, focus on technology-driven agriculture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with allied sectors under CSS-ATMA, launched the Two-Day Kisan Mela-2026 today at Krishi Bhawan in Dima Hasao district. Scheduled to run through February 11, the event aims to equip local farmers with modern techniques and practices to drive regional agricultural growth.

Sameer Roy, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture, served as Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. He was joined by Laisringdi Naiding, ACS Deputy Secretary of NCHAC; Dhritiraj Alamyan, ACS Assistant Commissioner; Dr. Bhairab Kakati, I/c Additional Director (Hills) of the AH & Veterinary Department; the Fishery Development Officer; a KVK scientist; and the Assistant General Manager of NABARD. Farmers and officials from across the district also attended the program.

In his address, Chairman Roy emphasized the importance of blending modern technology with traditional practices to boost productivity. He highlighted the Mela’s stalls and interactive sessions, which provide farmers with direct access to expert guidance, innovative tools, and resources.

Dr. Kakati called for a shift toward scientific methods in animal rearing, particularly in local poultry and piggery sectors, and outlined departmental training programs designed to enhance productivity. He also noted ongoing NABARD-funded RIDF projects aimed at rebuilding veterinary dispensaries to strengthen animal health services across Dima Hasao.

The Mela featured interactive sessions, where farmers engaged with experts to discuss challenges in plantation, cattle rearing, livestock management, and agricultural schemes. This initiative underscores the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council’s (DHAC) commitment to rural development, improved livelihoods, and food security in the district.

