A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 24th Foundation Day of Kaziranga News Network (KNN) was celebrated at Lakhimi Bhawan in Bokakhat, where awards for 2026 were presented in various categories.

As part of the programme, the morning session began with the hoisting of the organisation’s flag by Kaziranga News Network Chairman Badan Duara. Ankura Barthakur, Public Relations Secretary of KNN and President of GRASS, lit ceremonial lamps and offered floral tributes before the portraits of popular singer Zubeen Garg and Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Before the award distribution ceremony in the afternoon, the birthday of KNN’s founding Chief Secretary Pradyut Mahanta was celebrated. The birthday of Bhaskarjyoti Rajkhowa was also observed on the occasion. Subsequently, journalist and pensioner Bhabananda Kalita formally released the organisation’s mouthpiece, Kaziranga. The programme was conducted by KNN Chief Secretary Dibyajyoti Hazarika. The awards were presented by members of the respective families. Each award recipient was felicitated with a traditional seleng chador, a memento, a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize. Assam State Journalists’ Association President Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, NEFCO Honorary Director Animesh Saikia and others delivered congratulatory speeches, extending their best wishes to the award recipients and the organisers.