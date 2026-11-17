CORRESPONDENTS

BOKAKHAT: National Press Day was celebrated today at the Jivakanta Gogoi Memorial Stage of Joya Gogoi College, Khumtai, under the initiative of Yuva Sambadik Santha, Assam, in collaboration with the Khumtai Regional Journalists' Association.

The day-long programme began with a chorus presented by the college teachers' group. The special meeting was chaired by Bubul Hazarika, president of Yuva Sambadik Santha, Assam. The objective of the programme was explained by Kanchan Jyoti Gohain, Working President of the organisation.

During the welcome and introduction session, conducted by Bedanga Tamuli, Secretary of the Khumtai Regional Journalists' Association, and journalist Chandan Bora, office-bearers of Yuva Sambadik Santha, Assam, guests from different parts of the state, and several young journalists from Golaghat district were welcomed with traditional Assamese phulam gamosas, selengs, mementoes, saplings and packets of tea leaves.

MORIGAON: The programme was inaugurated by the former President of the Morigaon District Journalists Association, Upendra Chandra Deka. Afterwards, a memorial service was held. Former presidents of the organisation and senior journalists Pratap Hazarika and Jagdish Nath offered floral tributes on the eve of the memorial service.

The day was marked by a seminar on 'Journalism: Populist or Responsible'. The seminar was moderated by Morigaon District Journalists Association President Ajit Sharma and inaugurated by Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, ACS.

The meeting felicitated Pranjal Kumar Sharma, journalist of The Sentinel, and Hari Prasad Mallik, journalist of Niyomiya Barta, in recognition of their dedication, contribution and service to the media.

NAGAON: National Press Day was celebrated in Nagaon district today, along with the rest of the country. The programme was organised by the Nagaon District Administration and the Office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer, in association with the Nagaon Press Club, at the Dr. Abu Hanifa Conference Hall of the Nagaon Press Club.

The programme was presided over by Jiten Borkotoky, the President of the Nagaon Press Club. Dr Indrajit Bezbaruah, principal of Samaguri College in Nagaon district, attended the occasion as the keynote speaker and delivered a speech on this year's National Press Day theme, "Journalism: Popular or Responsible"

MORIGAON: The programme was inaugurated by the former president of the Morigaon District Journalists Association, Upendra Chandra Deka. Afterwards, a memorial service was held. Former presidents of the organisation and senior journalists Pratap Hazarika and Jagdish Nath offered floral tributes on the eve of the memorial service. The day was marked by a seminar on 'Journalism: Populist or Responsible'. The seminar was moderated by Morigaon District Journalists Association President Ajit Sharma and inaugurated by Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, ACS.

GOALPARA: The Goalpara District Information and Public Relations Office, in collaboration with the district administration, celebrated National Press Day at the district level on Monday at the local Officers' Club.

Goalpara District Commissioner Pradip Timung attended the programme as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the importance of journalism, the role of the media in a democratic system and the need for responsible journalism in contemporary society.

NAZIRA: National Press Day was celebrated at Nazira Press Club on November 16, along with the rest of the country, with an emphasis on media freedom, impartiality and the responsibility of the press as the vigilant watchdog of society.

The programme was organised jointly by Nazira Press Club, Nazira Hangabadik Mancha and the Nazira Co-District Administration, in association with Freelance Journalist Association, Nazira. The event was attended by journalists associated with print and electronic media in the greater Nazira area.