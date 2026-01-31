Koch-Rajbongshi bodies announce agitation over Scheduled Tribes (ST) issue

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), Koch-Rajbongshi Yuba Chatra Sanmilani, and Koch-Rajbongshi Xahitya Xabha have announced a phase-wise agitation programme, alleging that the government has failed to act on the long-pending demand for ST categorization of six communities.

The organizations said that although a memorandum seeking ST categorization was submitted at the Assam Legislative Assembly, it has not been forwarded for necessary action. Terming the move a 'lollipop' ahead of the upcoming elections, the bodies accused the BJP of misleading the people and described the party as a 'flatterer' on the issue.

Announcing the agitation calendar, AKRSU President said that a protest march would be organized on February 9 at Chirang and Bongaigaon. As part of the next phase, black flags will be hoisted on February 14 across all districts of Assam to register protest against the alleged inaction.

The organizations warned that if the demand for ST categorisation of the six communities was not taken forward at the earliest, the agitation would be intensified in the coming days.

