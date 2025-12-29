Nagaon Hosts Key Meet on Koch-Rajbongshi ST Status

Nagaon: In a significant political and cultural development, the Central Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union convened a high-level brainstorming session at the Pensioners’ Bhawan in Nagaon, focusing on the long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six indigenous communities of Assam, including the Koch-Rajbongshi.

The high-level brainstorming session was convened by the union at the Pensioners’ Bhawan in collaboration with several Koch-Rajbongshi organisations from across the state. The meeting was presided over by Union president Paresh Chandra Deka, while General Secretary Ratul Kumar Rajbongshi presented the introductory address.

Prominent intellectuals, community leaders, and representatives of various Koch-Rajbongshi bodies attended the deliberations. Discussions mainly centred on the Assam government's November report regarding the proposed ST status, which the leaders acerbically criticised.