Koch-Rajbongshi bodies speak against BTC Secretariat incident, renew ST status demand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Leaders of various Koch-Rajbongshi organizations on Sunday issued strong statements over the recent unrest at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar and reiterated their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Manoj Ray, President of the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU), warned that the community’s patience ‘should not be tested,’ adding that any attempt to dominate or threaten it would be resisted. He thanked the Assam Government for submitting the report on ST categorization of six communities, including the Koch-Rajbongshi community, but condemned the ‘politically motivated conspiracy of someone’ behind the Kokrajhar incident.

Boloram Barman, Secretary of AKRSU, said that the community remained grateful for the BJP-led government’s steps so far. He declared that if ST status was granted before the 2026 election, the community would campaign for BJP ‘door to door,’ but if not, party leaders ‘should not come seeking votes.’ He too criticized the BTC Secretariat incident and warned against political interference in their ‘legal demand.’

Biswajit Ray of the Koch-Rajbongshi Yuba Chatra Sanmilani demanded strict action against the miscreants involved in the Kokrajhar violence, urging the government to move beyond submitting reports and expedite the process of granting ST status.

