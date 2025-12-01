Koch-Rajbongshi leaders resign en masse from United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Twenty-two leaders of the Koch-Rajbongshi community on Sunday resigned from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), accusing the party of not clarifying its stand on granting tribal status to Assam’s six communities.

At a press meet in Chidlai, former AKRASU President and UPPL Central Secretary Arun Kumar Roy, Sribas Barman, and several central, district, and block-level leaders announced their collective exit from the party’s primary membership.

They said that UPPL president Pramod Boro’s silence on the issue forced them to prioritize community interest, following appeals from All Koch-Rajbanshi Students Union and Kamatapur Liberation Organization (NK). The leaders also urged all Koch-Rajbongshi members holding posts in UPPL to step down.

