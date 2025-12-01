BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary blames ABSU and UPPL for BTC Assembly rampage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary on Sunday blamed the ABSU and the UPPL over the gherao of BTC Assembly and ransacking of properties by the students on November 29, saying that the unfortunate incident took place at their instigation. He said that the students did not have permission for taking out the rally from Bodoland University to BTC Secretariat.

Talking to mediapersons in a press meet held at Bodoland Guest House on Sunday, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said that the first winter session would be held on Monday where Question Hour and review meeting on 39 departments would take place. He said that ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Ajanta Neog would be part of the meeting on financial matters after the assembly session. “Through the review meeting, we are expecting to work more comprehensively and effectively,” he said, adding that there would be discussion on revenue and staff strength. On December 3 also, there will be a Question Hour.

Mogilary said that the incident of November 29 at BTC Assembly was instigated by the ABSU and the UPPL and that the BTC had no objection for ST categorization of six communities without affecting the existing tribals. He also said that the ABSU and the UPPL had not been able to accept their defeats in the last BTC election. “ABSU and UPPL will never accept the noble works of the BPF-led government and they will try to ignite the people against the council government,” he said, adding that the BTC would remain forever and that no force could destroy it. He further said that no discussion was held over the recommendation of GoM for granting ST status to six communities but that it was only placed before the house at the last moment.

Mohilary said that on December 5, there would be a mass gathering at Barama with an aim to create awareness of their welfare agendas for the people of the region.

