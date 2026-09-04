Kokrajhar administration conducts joint inspection of NH-27 to ensure pothole-free, safer road network

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of the ongoing efforts to ensure a pothole-free and safer road network in Kokrajhar, a joint inspection was conducted along the NH-27 stretch from Champa bridge, Karigaon, to the Srirampur Inter-State border on Wednesday. According to sources, the inspection was carried out under the guidance of the Additional District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, as directed by the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, in the presence of officials from the Kokrajhar District Police, NH-27 authorities, and the Transport Department.

Also Read: Accident Reported on NH-27 Near Khetri Amid Protests Over Potholes