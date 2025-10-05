KOKRAJHAR: All-Assam Kachari Samaj wants privileges for Bodos outside BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The president of the All-Assam Kachari Samaj, Dr. Phukan Boro, who was the chairman of the Volunteers Force of ABSU in the late 1980s, expressed his gratitude to BPF president Hagrama Mohilary and all winning members of the BPF, who are set to form the new government in the BTC.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Dr. Boro said that Bodos living outside the BTC, in West Bengal and other states, have been deprived of basic privileges such as jobs, accommodations in Bodoland Houses in various cities and metro areas, and other facilities. He added that Bodos across the region and country have contributed significantly to the Bodoland movement led by Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, whose ideology and philosophy aimed to uplift all downtrodden communities. Brahma had envisioned empowering the Bodos without excluding others, yet despite this, Bodos living outside the BTC have been denied access to essential facilities.

Boro urged the new BTC government, led by Hagrama Mohilary, to address the issues faced by Bodos outside the region. He requested Mohilary to ensure accommodations in Bodoland Houses in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Siliguri, Guwahati, and other cities, as well as to take necessary actions to provide jobs and other privileges for them. He also suggested establishing a mini-secretariat of BTC in Guwahati to facilitate communication and assistance for Bodos living outside the BTC. Boro expressed hope that Mohilary would take the required measures for the welfare of Bodos living beyond the region.

