Kokrajhar BASC Launches Workshop to Mentor APSC, UPSC Aspirants

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The two-day inaugural workshop of ‘Mission APSC & UPSC: A six-month mentorship & training programme’ commenced on Friday at the Conference Hall of the Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Kokrajhar, marking the beginning of the first batch of the initiative aimed at providing structured guidance and mentorship to civil services aspirants. An initiative of BASC, Kokrajhar, in collaboration with the District Administration, Kokrajhar, the programme is supported by NTPC-Bongaigaon as the sponsoring partner and Nirman IAS as the academic and knowledge partner.

Also Read: CWRC Bokakhat Marks 25 Years of Wildlife Conservation with Silver Jubilee Celebrations