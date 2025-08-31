Section 163 prohibitory orders clamped in Kokrajhar during BTC election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the forthcoming BTC election 2025, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Masanda M Pertin, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, 1973, to maintain peace, security, and smooth conduct of the elections in the district.

As per the order, carrying of licensed arms has been strictly prohibited across Kokrajhar district until the completion of the election process. Exemptions have been made only for police personnel, army, and para-military forces on election duty, as well as sportsmen associated with the National Rifle Association of India participating in recognized sporting events on production of valid documents.

In another order, the District Magistrate has also prohibited unauthorized public meetings, rallies and processions in the district. Use of vehicles for electioneering and human rally without prior permission from competent authorities, organization of melas or fairs without permission, use of loudspeakers without approval, carrying of weapons or explosive materials, and torchlight processions have been strictly restricted. These prohibitions will remain in force until further notice. Executive magistrates, police personnel, Army, and CAPF engaged in election duty will be exempted from the purview of this order.

The District Magistrate stated that these measures have been taken in view of preventing any untoward incidents and maintaining peace and tranquility in the district as well as ensuring smooth conduct of the BTC Election 2025 in Kokrajhar district.

Also Read: Assam: Section 163 imposed in Morigaon district for peaceful vote counting

Also Watch: