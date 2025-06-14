Kokrajhar: Candlelight vigil for Roshmita Hojai and Gujarat plane crash victims

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) organized a solemn candlelight vigil on Thursday evening at Kokrajhar Police Point, BTC, in remembrance of Roshmita Hojai, a young woman from Assam whose lifeless body was tragically found in Uttarakhand on June 5. The event also paid tribute to the victims of the tragic plane crash that occurred on Thursday in Gujarat, which claimed over 200 lives.

The vigil brought together members of the community, students, civil society representatives, and local leaders who gathered in silence to honour the memories of the departed souls. With candles in hand and heavy hearts, attendees called for justice for Roshmita Hojai and expressed deep condolences to the families affected by the devastating crash in Gujarat.

BONSU Vice President Hem Chandra Brahma stated, “The death of Roshmita Hojai is a heartbreaking loss to the entire region, and we demand a thorough investigation and justice for her. Today’s plane crash is another devastating blow to the nation, and our hearts go out to the families grieving the unimaginable loss of their loved ones.”

The vigil served as a space for reflection, unity, and support in times of collective grief. BONSU urged the authorities to expedite the investigation into Roshmita Hojai’s death and ensure accountability, while also calling for necessary measures to improve aviation safety in the country.

Also Read: Organizations demand CBI or SIT probe into Mysterious Death of Rosmita Hojai

Also Watch: