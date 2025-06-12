Organizations demand CBI or SIT probe into Mysterious Death of Rosmita Hojai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Several organizations of Dima Hasao submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister through the Dima Hasao District Commissioner on Tuesday demanding a CBI OR SIT probe into Rosmita Hojai’s death.

In the memorandum, the Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (Dimasa Apex Body), Dimasa Students’ Union, and the Dimasa Mothers’ Association on behalf of the people of Dima Hasao Autonomous Hills District stated with profound grief that Late Rosmita Hojai had miraculously disappeared from Delhi on June 5 after her RRB exam. After that, search operations were carried out by various agencies including the police departments of various states. Surprisingly, within a day or two, two youths, namely Hemant Sharma, R/o Mohindergarh, Delhi, Haryana, and Pankaj Kokar, R/o Rohtak, Haryana had reported of Rosmita as missing from amongst them from their campsite at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The memorandum further stated that it has been found that Rosmita accompanied them to Rishikesh while she was supposed to rush back home from Delhi for her APSC Preliminary Exams for which she had been coaching for a few years. Reportedly, she had also consulted her parents on going to Delhi for her RRB exam over fear of missing her Civil Service Preliminary exams. Thus, this proved that she didn’t go to Rishikesh on her own accord, the organizations argued in the memorandum.

The document noted that Rosmita Hojai was a promising student with good moral character and a BTech degree, and an aspirant for Civil Service examination who had been unwaveringly coaching at Delhi and Guwahati.

Therefore, The Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (Dimasa Apex Body), Dimasa Students’ Union, and The Dimasa Mothers’ Association on behalf of the bereaved family members and relatives of Rosmita Hojai and the general public vehemently demanded that a transparent and thorough investigation should be carried out on the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident where a promising youth miraculously disappeared and was later found dead under mysterious circumstances. The organizations hoped for the Home Minister’s attention and consideration of the case.

Also Read: Body of missing Dima Hasao woman found in Uttarakhand; police probe underway

Also Watch: