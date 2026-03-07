Kokrajhar: Commission of inquiry constituted to examine BTC Secretariat incident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A one-man commission of inquiry headed by Justice HN Sarma, former Judge of the Gauhati High Court, has been constituted under section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to examine the facts and circumstances leading to the incident that occurred at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat, Kokrajhar, on November 29, 2025.

The commission will inquire into the circumstances that led to the protest by student organizations of Bodoland University, the sequence of events, including the march towards the BTC Secretariat and the alleged breach of barricades, forcible entry and vandalism and the adequacy of the response of the district administration, police, and BTC Secretariat authorities. The inquiry will also look into whether there were any lapses or failures on the part of the authorities in anticipating or managing the situation, and assess the extent of damage caused to public property and disruption of official functioning. In this regard, the commission has invited written statements or representations from the Government of Assam, Bodoland Territorial Council, Bodoland University, aggrieved persons, organizations, and members of the general public who are acquainted with the issues relating to the subject matter of the inquiry. Such statements or representations may be submitted individually or collectively and should contain the full name, postal address, and contact number of the person submitting the same, along with supporting documents and a list of witnesses, if any, accompanied by an affidavit supporting the statement of facts.

The written statements are to be submitted in triplicate to the office of the commission, either personally during office hours or by Registered Post/Speed Post, to reach the office on or before March 26, 2026. Submissions may also be routed through the office of the district commissioner, Kokrajhar, through Subham Sinha, Assistant Commissioner, Kokrajhar, who will forward the same to the commission.

