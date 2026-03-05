Kokrajhar: Two Bodo engineers take refuge in safe zone amid Bahrain conflict

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Two Bodo engineers — Udang Basumatary of Shamthaibari, Kokrajhar, and Amar Boro of Bijni, Chirang, BTC — have been facing a frightening ordeal in war-torn Bahrain since hostilities broke out in the region. Both are now reportedly in a relocated safe zone.

Speaking to this correspondent from Bahrain, Amar Boro, an engineer with Gulf Petrochemical Industries Pvt. Ltd for the past 15 years, said he and 22 other Indian families have been staying in a hotel designated as a safe zone since February 28, living in underground accommodations due to the conflict.

He explained that the war began on February 28 at 11 a.m. Bahrain time, when an American army base located 800 meters from his residence was targeted by Iran, resulting in three successive explosions. In retaliation against the U.S. and Israel, Iran reportedly fired missiles at American bases across GCC countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Boro confirmed that there were no casualties, as the American base had a strong air defence system that successfully intercepted incoming missiles. Despite the safety measures, residents have been living in fear amid concerns that the conflict could escalate. He added that while office work normally required physical presence, authorities have allowed employees to work from home to reduce exposure. Boro also mentioned that chemical engineer Udang Basumatary of Shamthaibari, Kokrajhar, has been with him throughout this period. He noted that all air traffic has been suspended, preventing any return to India. However, he praised the Bahrain authorities for taking care of Indians in the safe zones, emphasizing that no Indian casualties have been reported in the ongoing conflict so far.

