Kokrajhar concludes Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada with welfare drives and cultural tributes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar district administration concluded the Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada held on November 13 and November 14 with a series of initiatives aimed at promoting tribal welfare, preserving cultural identity, and strengthening community engagement.

The programme sought to enhance awareness of government schemes for tribal communities while providing citizens with platforms to express their concerns and access public services.

The celebration commenced with a solemn floral tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other revered tribal heroes of the region, honouring their courage and sacrifice in India’s freedom movement. This was followed by Jan Sunwai sessions held across all Adi Sewa Kendras in the district, where citizens were given the opportunity to raise grievances and receive immediate redressal. As part of the district’s green initiative, sapling plantation drives were also organized at the Adi Sewa Kendras. Simultaneously, health camps were conducted across 10 Adi Sewa Kendras under Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon, and Debitola Development Blocks. These camps offered essential medical services including screening for sickle cell disease, anaemia, and fever-related ailments, along with free consultations and medicines. Local health officials, paramedics, and medical experts actively participated, ensuring that hundreds benefited from the initiative.

After the conclusion of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, the celebrations will continue with the grand observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 at Pragati Bhawan, Kokrajhar. The programme will feature vibrant cultural performances, traditional cuisine stalls, artisan product displays, free medical check-ups, and Aadhaar enrolment services.

