Kokrajhar: Lions Club constructing religious structure near Swahid Bedi sparks concern

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Conscious citizens of Kokrajhar expressed concern over the reported construction of a Ganesh idol by the Lions Club of Kokrajhar, allegedly encroaching upon the footpath-side land adjacent to the National Martyrs tomb (Swahid Bedi) near Pragati Bhavan along RN Brahma Road in Kokrajhar town.

According to reports, the committee recently invited BTC Executive Member Moon Moon Brahma to lay the foundation stone for the structure. However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from several quarters questioning the legality and propriety of constructing a religious structure on a public footpath along a busy road.

Observers have expressed concern that such encroachment not only disrupts pedestrian movement and public convenience but also undermines the sanctity of the Swahid Bedi, a site dedicated to honouring the memory of martyrs and where the VIPs pay homage to national martyrs on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. The road is so congested at this part that traffic jams are a common phenomenon. And construction of a religious structure along the roadside small space will definitely bring more hurdles.

Concerned citizens have urged the Town and Country Planning Department and the Kokrajhar Municipal Board to take immediate and appropriate action to prevent such encroachments and preserve the integrity of public areas.

Several voices have also proposed that the Swahid Bedi area be further beautified and developed into a memorial garden, creating a space that both honours the martyrs and enhances the city’s aesthetic appeal.

