Kokrajhar DC holds meeting with all parties, calls for peaceful election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Soon after the date for the election to BTC was announced on Tuesday afternoon, the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, and Election Officer Masanda M Pertin on Wednesday held a meeting with all parties at DC’s conference hall to brief about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and electoral procedure and called upon all to ensure a peaceful election.

Pertin said that the Assam State Election Commission had announced BTC election and that the MCC was in force. She said that discussions with different political parties and police administration were held over the forthcoming council election to ensure free and fair polls. She appealed to the voters to cast their votes with their conscience.

Pertin said that there were 12 constituencies under Kokrajhar district, 9 reserved for ST, 1 open and 2 Non-ST. The total number of voters is 7,00752 with 3,50,407 male, 3,50,340 female, and 5 transgender voters. The total number of voters in the 2020 election was 6,52,877, an increase by 7.33 percent in 2025. She also said that the district had 942 polling stations in 2025 against 886 in 2020 elections which was an increase of 6.3 percent including Auxiliary PS.

Meanwhile, the issuance of nomination forms began in Kokrajhar after the all party meeting at DC’s conference hall.

