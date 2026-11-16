Kokrajhar district celebrates Birsa Munda Jayanti at Amguri Tulsijhora

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 151st commemoration of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas 2026 was observed at Amguri Tulsijhora in Kokrajhar district on Sunday with a series of colourful programmes. The programme began with floral tributes to the legendary tribal freedom fighter, followed by an open public meeting. On the occasion, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary attended the programme and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a mini stadium to be named after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He also announced plans to construct children’s parks in various tea gardens across the BTC which will be named after legendary tribal leaders. The programme was attended by MLA Seuli Mohilary, BTC Executive Members Derhasat Basumatary, Augustus Tigga and Prakash Basumatary, among others.