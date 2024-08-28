Kokrajhar District Magistrate Imposes Section 163 BNSS Following Alleged Gang Rape of Two Minor Girls

KOKRAJHAR: Observing the prevailing situation in the district after the alleged gang rape of two minor girls in Kokrajhar district recently, the District Magistrate, Kokrajhar PK Dwivedi has promulgated Section 163 BNSS in the district from Tuesday. The order said there had been every likelihood of breach of peace and tranquillity in the district of Kokrajhar as per the prevailing situation and to ensure, smooth and normal functioning of offices and peaceful environment in the district, the imposition of restriction order under Section 163 BNSS has been promulgated prohibiting any procession, demonstration, blockade on National Highway without any permission from the authority, entry of unauthorized person or unnecessary crowding, dharna within 100 meters radius of the District Commissioner’s office, assembly of five or more persons in public places including National Highway without permission, any kind of procession, meeting, protest, allies without any permission and holding of public meeting, rally and demonstration in public places without permission from the competent authority.

The orders also prohibited financial collection, forceful subscriptions, donations, roadside collection, extortion in any manner or form any person, business establishments, office or intimidation of such kind by any person or organization for such collections, carrying and display of arms, lathies, lethal weapons, sharp instruments, bows and arrows, daggers, machetes, swords etc. by any person or group of persons in public places.

The use of loudspeakers, gherao of any person, office premises, godown, writing of posters in government buildings, walls, roads etc. by any group of persons are also prohibited. However, the Executive Magistrates, police officials, paramilitary forces while in discharge of their duties, people boarding at railway stations, bus stations, tempo stands on production of valid tickets have been exempted from the purview of the order. The order will remain in force until further order.

Also Read: Railway Employees Welcome Union Cabinet's Approval of Unified Pension Scheme Effective April 2025

Also watch: