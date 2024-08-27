BTC CEM Pramod Boro Lays Foundation Stone for State-of-the-Art Town Hall in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro on Monday laid the foundation stone of the state of the art Town Hall at Habrubari in Kokrajhar town. The new town hall with 800 seating capacity with modern facilities would be built at a cost of Rs. 24 crore under Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), government of Assam.

In his speech, CEM Pramod Boro said the state of the art town hall being constructed under the UIDF at a cost of Rs. 24 crore will meet the demands of the citizens of the locality to organize various programmes. He said expansion of Kokrajhar town was going on and accordingly, the infrastructure development is being carried out. He also said the construction of Kokrajhar University is going on at Harinaguri, six storeyed EM and MCLA quarter in the same location is going to be inaugurated and road leading to Harinaguri would be expanded and widened while initiative of construction of a big stadium is being taken. He further said there is only one auditorium hall at Bodofa Cultural Complex which is not enough and by constructing this town hall in Kokrajhar town will meet the long felt demand.

The programme was attended by the EM of Town and Country Planning Wilson Hasda, chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board (KMB) Pratibha Brahma and others.

On the same day Boro laid the foundation stone of State of the art VIP guest house at a cost of Rs. 21.85 crore under the UIDF at the open space between Talguri-Bangaldoba and Haloadol.

