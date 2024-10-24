Kokrajhar District Magistrate Issues Prohibitory Order Ahead of Assam Direct Recruitment Exam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled for October 27, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Masanda M. Pertin, has issued a prohibitory order to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment during the examination.

With over 90,000 candidates expected to appear for the examination, the large influx of people could lead to potential disruptions in traffic and public order. To address this, the District Magistrate has issued prohibitory orders under section 163 BNSS, directing the closure of all daily markets and weekly haat bazaars in Kokrajhar district on the day of the examination. Sources from the district administration said these ex-parte orders have been issued in the interest of maintaining public peace and ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination. Sources also said anyone aggrieved by these directives may apply for rescission, alteration, modification, or exemption by approaching the District Magistrate at any stage. This proactive step underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the examination process.

