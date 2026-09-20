Kokrajhar holds Nasha Mukt Bharat awareness drive as HIV cases among youth cross 320

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KOKRAJHAR: An awareness programme on drug abuse was organised at the BTCLA Auditorium Hall in Kokrajhar on Friday under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a campaign jointly conducted by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Kokrajhar district administration.

Addressing the gathering, BTC Executive Member Moon Moon Brahma said that drug abuse affects not only those who consume narcotics but society as a whole. She expressed concern over the growing number of HIV cases among young people in Kokrajhar, stating that more than 320 youths have tested HIV-positive.

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