OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Administration, Kokrajhar, has intensified its road safety initiatives with a renewed focus on public awareness and responsible road behaviour to reduce road accident fatalities, in line with its larger vision of making Kokrajhar and Assam accident-free.

As part of the initiative, the District Administration and the District Road Safety Committee, in association with Lwrgi Theatre Group, organised a road safety awareness programme on Friday in front of Kokrajhar Sadar police station as well as a few other significant public places across the district.

A street play presented by the theatre group highlighted the consequences of rash and irresponsible driving and conveyed the importance of following traffic rules and exercising caution on the road. Addressing the programme, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty announced the administration's vision of making Kokrajhar a Horn-Free district, drawing inspiration from initiatives such as those undertaken in Aizawl, Mizoram.