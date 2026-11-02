Sonitpur Targets Zero Road Fatalities with Enhanced Safety Measures

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Sonitpur, was held at the District Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Additional District Commissioner James Aind. Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed road accidents reported between October 1 and 30, 2026, along with their causes and corrective measures. According to data presented from the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) portal, 70 road accidents were reported in the district during October, of which six were fatal.

The meeting emphasised strengthening road safety measures ahead of the winter festive and picnic season through intensified awareness and enforcement drives. The committee also discussed regular inspections of accident-prone locations, improving trauma care facilities and promoting awareness about the PM-RAHAT and Rah-Veer schemes.

Officials stressed the importance of public awareness about the 24×7 National Highway Helpline (1033) and ambulance service (108). Strict enforcement of helmet rules, speed limits, particularly for heavy vehicles, and the use of breath analysers were also discussed. The meeting further highlighted the need to maintain streetlights, trim overgrown roadside trees and conduct road safety awareness programmes in schools.

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