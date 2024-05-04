Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Kokrajhar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Kokrajhar (ST) Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their vote.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Kokrajhar (ST) Constituency was 15,10,051.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Kokrajhar Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Kokrajhar constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, UPPL, AITC and BPF.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Kokrajhar Constituency
Garjan Mushahary: Garjan Mushahary is an INC-affiliated politician from Assam, contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election for Kokrajhar constituency. He's the INC's General Secretary in Assam and ex-Chief Convener of PJACBM.
He joined INC in 2021 and has been the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Assam's Assembly since then.
Joyanta Basumatary: Joyanta Basumatary is a UPPL politician from Assam, currently an MLA for Sidli. He's nominated for the Kokrajhar seat in the Lok Sabha elections and was the vice president of ABSU.
Gauri Shankar Sarania: Gauri Shankar Sarania is the AITC candidate from Assam for the Kokrajhar constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. The AITC is contesting in four constituencies in Assam, including Kokrajhar.
Kampa Borgoyari: Kampa Borgoyari is a BPF representative from Assam, running for the Kokrajhar constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. He has a notable political history, including roles as BPF's vice president, BTC's deputy chief for 17 years, and positions within BLT and BNC.
Kokrajhar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on May 7, during the third phase of the 2024 elections.
Kokrajhar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Kokrajhar Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, independent candidate, Naba Kumar Sarania, emerged victorious in the Kokrajhar constituency with a total of 4,84,560 votes.
Pramila Rani Brahma from Bodoland Peoples Front was the runner up with a total of 4,46,774 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Kokrajhar Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Kokrajhar Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Kokrajhar Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 – Independent candidate, Naba Kumar Sarania emerged victorious, with Pramila Rani Brahma of Bodoland Peoples Front, as the runner-up.
2014 - Independent candidate, Naba Kumar Sarania emerged victorious, with independent candidate- Urkhao Gwra Brahma as the runner-up.
2009 - Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary emerged victorious for the Bodoland Peoples Front, with independent candidate- Urkhao Gwra Brahma as the runner-up.
Kokrajhar Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Kokrajhar Constituency ?
A. Naba Kumar Sarania is the current Member of Parliament of Kokrajhar Constituency.
Q. What is the Kokrajhar polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Kokrajhar in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 83.16 %
Q. When will the voting for Lok Sabha Election 2024 for the Kokrajhar Constituency take place?
A. The voting date for Kokrajhar Constituency of Lok Sabha Election is May 7 (Phase 3).