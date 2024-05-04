Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Kokrajhar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Kokrajhar (ST) Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their vote.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Kokrajhar (ST) Constituency was 15,10,051.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Kokrajhar Constituency

Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Kokrajhar constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, UPPL, AITC and BPF.

List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-