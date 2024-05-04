Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Garjan Mashahary, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Garjan Mashahary:

A resident of Kokrajhar’s Katrigasha, Shri Garjan Mashahary, aged 49, is the son of Late Madaram Mashahary. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Kokrajhar(ST) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Currently, he serves as the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Assam.

Political Career of Garjan Mashahary: Garjan Mashahary is one of the 12 nominees from Assam included in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) list.

In the past, he held the position of Chief Convener for the Peoples' Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM). He joined the Congress party in 2021. At present, he is fulfilling his duties as the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Assam.