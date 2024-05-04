Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Gauri Sankar Sarania, AITC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Gauri Sankar Sarania:

A resident of Baksa’s Barghuli, Shri Gauri Sankar Sarania, aged 59, is the son of Late Madan Chandra Deka. He is a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), contesting for the Kokrajhar (ST) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Political Career of Gauri Sankar Sarania:

Gauri Sankar Sarania, from the AITC, is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Kokrajhar, Assam, a constituency reserved for the ST category. His candidacy was announced as part of the AITC’s first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Educational Qualifications of Gauri Sankar Sarania: He earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts, from Rangia College, in the year 1987.