Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Kampa Borgoyari, BPF’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Kampa Borgoyari:
A resident of Kokrajhar’s Bodofa Nwgwr (Kodomtola), Shri Kampa Borgoyari, aged 58, is the son of Late Sovaram Borgoyari. He is a candidate of the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), contesting for the Kokrajhar (ST) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Currently, he holds the position of Vice President in the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).
Political Career of Kampa Borgoyari:
Kampa Borgoyari, the Vice President in the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is a significant figure in the political landscape of Bodoland.
His contributions to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) are noteworthy, having served as its Deputy Chief until 27 April 2020. Prior to his tenure at the BTC, Borgoyari was the Publicity Secretary of the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), a role that significantly shaped his political career.
Additionally, he held the position of Chief Convenor of the Bodo National Conference (BNC).
Educational Qualifications of Kampa Borgoyari: He has earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts from Kokrajhar College, in the year 1991.
Criminal Cases of Kampa Borgoyari: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Kampa Borgoyari:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Kampa Borgoyari has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 14,09,87,118.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Kampa Borgoyari has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 2,96,89,240.
Borgoyari has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 7,61,74,085.
Noteworthy Projects: In the BPF's election manifesto for Kokrajhar, Borgoyari has advocated for equal development in the BTC, including granting ST status to six communities and addressing the 'D' voter’s issue.