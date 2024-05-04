Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Kampa Borgoyari, BPF’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Kampa Borgoyari:

A resident of Kokrajhar’s Bodofa Nwgwr (Kodomtola), Shri Kampa Borgoyari, aged 58, is the son of Late Sovaram Borgoyari. He is a candidate of the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), contesting for the Kokrajhar (ST) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Currently, he holds the position of Vice President in the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Political Career of Kampa Borgoyari:

Kampa Borgoyari, the Vice President in the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is a significant figure in the political landscape of Bodoland.

His contributions to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) are noteworthy, having served as its Deputy Chief until 27 April 2020. Prior to his tenure at the BTC, Borgoyari was the Publicity Secretary of the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), a role that significantly shaped his political career.

Additionally, he held the position of Chief Convenor of the Bodo National Conference (BNC).