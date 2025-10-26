DGP urges dialogue over violence after Kokrajhar IED accused killed in encounter

OUR BUREAU

DIGBOI/TINSUKIA/KOKRAJHAR: In the wake of a series of recent militant incidents in Upper Assam and adjoining Arunachal Pradesh, Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said today that several security review meetings and one high-level coordination meeting were held across Upper Assam to assess the ground situation and enhance inter-agency cooperation.

Addressing the media at the SSP office in Tinsukia this evening, the DGP said that the reviews involved multiple security agencies, including the Indian Army, to ensure swift, coordinated, and effective responses to any emerging threats.

The visit by the state's top police official comes amid heightened tension following a recent attack on an army base camp at Kakopather in the Tinsukia district and another attack in the Manmao area of the Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. In addition, security forces recently gunned down an ULFA (I) rebel in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Two days ago, an IED explosion on the railway track between Kokrajhar and Salakati took place.

"These recent incidents underscore the need for robust coordination among all security forces. I have reviewed the preparedness at six key locations in Upper Assam and also chaired a coordination meeting to strengthen joint operational responses," Singh said.

The DGP urged the remaining insurgent elements to shun violence and join the path of peace and progress. "Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been repeatedly appealing to all rebel organizations to choose dialogue over violence. If they have any issues, instead of engaging in such activities, they should come forward and solve them with dialogue," Singh said, adding, "Our main objective is to provide safety and security to the citizens."

He added that Assam is witnessing steady progress, and the time has come for all sections to work collectively toward peace and development. "Our message is clear - peace and dialogue are the only way forward," the DGP concluded.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police arrested seven linkmen and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during operations in the Tinsukia district.

The suspected prime accused of the IED blast at the railway track near Singimari gate between Kokrajhar and Salakati railway stations on Thursday was neutralized this morning at 6 am in an encounter at Nadangiri hills, Salakati, in Kokrajhar.

Highly placed police sources said the incident took place early in the morning around 6 am along the Nadangiri Hills near Salakati in Kokrajhar during a search operation against the suspected militant organization members. According to police sources, getting specific information about the movement of militants along the Nadangiri Hills, a search operation of police was carried out this morning around 6 am, where a crossfire between police and suspected National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA) Naxalite cadres took place. The gun firing took place for a few minutes. Later, a bullet-riddled body was found at the firing site that was immediately rushed to the Rup Nath Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar, but he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Ipril Murmu, alias Rohit Murmu of Rampur, Kachugaon, a cadre of the Jharkhand-based NSLA and a close aide of Naxalites, who was involved with antinational activities like bomb blasts in Jharkhand. He was suspected of being the prime accused in the IED blast on the railway track in Kokrajhar. A pistol, two grenades and some objectionable materials were recovered from the encounter site. A search operation is going on along the Nadangiri Hills after the incident, said a senior police official.

Kokrajhar SSP stated that there was a group of about ten members of a militant organization and one of them was found dead, and the others escaped after the incident.

He further said that at least four police jawans received minor injuries during the action at Nadangiri Hills.

Also Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles avert major disaster, swiftly douse fire in Moreh