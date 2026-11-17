Kokrajhar: The Special POCSO Court in Kokrajhar district sentenced two men, Khagen Mushahary and Ainal Sheikh, to life imprisonment on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, after convicting them in two separate cases involving the rape of minors. District and Sessions Judge Nurjamal Haque pronounced the verdicts at the Special POCSO Court in Kokrajhar, Assam.

The two convicts were identified as Khagen Mushahary and Ainal Sheikh, residents of the Gossaigaon subdivision in Kokrajhar district.

Mushahary, aged 45, belongs to Sarabil Balapara, while 61-year-old Sheikh is a resident of Bhodeaguri.

The Special POCSO Court found both men guilty in separate cases involving the rape of minors and awarded them life imprisonment. District and Sessions Judge Nurjamal Haque presided over the proceedings and pronounced both verdicts on November 17.

According to the supplied case information, the two matters originated from separate complaints of sexual assault against minors.

Both complaints were registered at Gossaigaon Police Station in Kokrajhar district. The police investigated the cases before the matters proceeded to trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Special Court subsequently found the accused guilty in their respective cases and imposed life imprisonment. The convictions were delivered separately, with each accused receiving a life sentence. The verdicts were delivered by the Special POCSO Court functioning under the Court of the District and Sessions Judge in Kokrajhar, Assam.

Nurjamal Haque, the District and Sessions Judge, presided over the court when the two sentencing decisions were pronounced.

The cases were prosecuted under the POCSO Act, which formed the legal basis of the proceedings described in the supplied information. Both cases involved separate incidents and separate accused persons, although they were registered at the same police station.

The two life imprisonment sentences were pronounced on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The available information identifies the convicts, their ages, residential locations, the presiding judge and the police station responsible for registering both cases.

However, no verbatim statements from Judge Nurjamal Haque, the public prosecutor or police officials were provided in the available case reports and press-release information.

Therefore, no direct quotations have been included in this report.

The two verdicts conclude the trial proceedings described in the supplied information, with both men receiving life imprisonment following their convictions in separate cases involving minors.