Kokrajhar Police arrest fake MBBS doctor in Health Service Scam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar police arrested Anisur Rahman, infamously dubbed as ‘Munna Bhai MBBS,’ for allegedly using a fake MBBS degree to secure a position in the National Mobile Unit Health Service.

According to police, Anisur had joined the National Mobile Unit Health Service on September 1 using the fake credentials before being caught by the police. He was picked up from Titaguri area in Kokrajhar town on Sunday for interrogation and formally arrested on Monday. Anisur Rahman hailed from Bhadiapara, Abhayapuri, in Bongaigaon district.

Kokrajhar Additional SP Azija Gulenur said that during investigations it was revealed that Anisur had obtained a Homeopathy degree from Jorhat, and allegedly secured a job at National Mobile Unit Health Service in Kokrajhar with a fake MBBS degree, deceiving authorities and the public alike.

Kokrajhar Sadar police station has registered a case under Sections 319(2), 316(2), 336(2), 125, and 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), numbered 216/25.

Also Read: Assam’s ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ Caught: Fake Doctor Arrested After 50+ Surgeries

Also Watch: