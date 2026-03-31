Kokrajhar Ramps Up SVEEP Voter Awareness Drives Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

Voter awareness activities under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme intensified across Kokrajhar district on Monday, with a series of targeted meetings held in areas identified for low voter participation and late turnout.

The drives were carried out in line with directions from District Commissioner and District Election Officer P Uday Praveen, who has stressed focused outreach in constituencies requiring greater voter mobilisation ahead of the April 9 polls.

Also Read: Assam Targets Higher Voter Turnout in 2026 as ECI Rolls Out SVEEP Awareness Drive