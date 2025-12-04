Kokrajhar: Seminar on origin of Bathou and its philosophy held in West Bengal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A seminar on the origin of Bathou and its philosophy and development of Bathou was held at Chilaphata near Hasimara in West Bengal on Sunday. This was informed by Mahim Chandra Basumatary, Convenor of Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre, Kokrajhar.

Dipak Kumar Roy, Vice-Chancellor of Raiganj University, West Bengal, inaugurated the seminar with his insightful thoughts on Bathouism. He narrated the Bathou philosophy and its significance towards embracing a dignified life with deep spiritual belief. He hailed the initiative of the Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre of Bodoland to preserve its spiritual value, belief, deep faith, and cultural significance for a harmonious society.

The seminar was attended Mahim Chandra Basumatary Convenor, Bathou Traditional and Cultural centre, Kokrajhar, as chief guest, while Dr Adaram Basumatary, Principal of Kokrajhar Girls College, and Naren Ch Basumatary, Joint Secretary, R&DM to the Government of Assam, attended as guests of honour from All Bathou Mahasabha.

