Kokrajhar student takes part in Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Ayan Dutta, a 17-year-old class XII student of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Kokrajhar, participated in the prestigious Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from January 9 to January 12.

The national-level programme brought together some of the most promising young minds from across the country to share ideas and contribute towards India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat. Ayan’s selection for this important platform has been widely appreciated and is considered a matter of pride for Kokrajhar, the state of Assam, and the nation.

Ayan Dutta expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and Assam’s Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa, for organizing such a meaningful and inspiring event.

Ayan Dutta is the son of Amit Dutta and Ranjita Paul Dutta and a resident of 7th APBn, Choraikola, Kokrajhar.

