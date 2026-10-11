Kokrajhar to Host Four-Day Youth Festival Promoting Talent and Culture from Oct 12

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar district Youth BPF is all set to organise the four-day Youth Festival, 2026 from October 12 to 15 at Banargaon Mini Stadium and Khagrabari Playground in Kokrajhar district, with the aim of promoting youth empowerment, discovering hidden talents, and providing a common platform for young people from different communities to showcase their abilities. Addressing a press meet at Banargaon on Saturday, BTC Executive Member (EM) Derhasat Basumatary informed that preparations for the festival were almost complete. He said that the festival would feature a wide range of sports, cultural, and literary competitions involving students from Senior Higher Secondary to university levels. Basumatary further informed that a special attraction of the festival would be an exhibition of 'Amwl Dimwl,' on October 13, a traditional water game of the Bodo community that was played in earlier times.

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