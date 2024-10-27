Kokrajhar West MLA Rabiram Narzary Lays Foundation Stones for ₹10 Crore Road Improvements in Ramfalbil

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: MLA of Kokrajhar West Rabiram Narzary on Friday laid the foundation stones of improvement of roads in Ramfalbil in Kokrajhar district in the presence of MCLA of Dotma Prakash Basumatary and other party leaders.

Narzary laid the foundation stones of improvement of Ramfalbil to Serfanguri road via Ramfalbil Bazar and Serfanguri to Mwinaguri at a cost of Rs. 10 crores under Mukhya Mantrir Unnoto Paki Path Nirman Achoni, 2024-25. He said the two roads remained in bad shape for long and the commuters faced inconvenience but people of the locality will get smooth travelling after the improvement work is over. He also said he moved for the improvement of these roads and accordingly, the improvement of these roads have been considered under the Mukhya Mantrir Paki Path Nirman Achoni which would be started very soon.

Local people extended thanks to local MLA for his initiative for the improvement of two roads of Ramfalbil which remained in deplorable for long.

