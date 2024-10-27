Tezpur University Organized National Workshop on ‘Documentation and Preservation of Textiles’

Our Correspondent

Tezpur : Tezpur University’s Department of Cultural Studies kicked off a two-day national workshop on Documentation and Preservation of Textiles. Dr. Smita Singh, an Independent Textile Conservation Consultant, was present at the inaugural session. Dr. Anamika Pathak, Former Curator of Decorative Arts and Textiles at the National Museum, New Delhi, joined virtually.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Singh emphasized the significance of traditional textile techniques as cornerstones of human civilization. “These techniques, often involve intricate weaving, dyeing, and embroidery, showcase the ingenuity and artistry of ancient cultures,” she remarked.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Farheena Danta, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences explained the importance of Textile documentation. “Textile documentation is crucial for preserving and understanding our cultural heritage. It provides a tangible record of the materials, techniques, and designs used in textile production throughout history,” the Dean said.

Dr. Juri Gogoi Konwar, Head of the Department of Cultural Studies, highlighted the challenges faced in textile preservation. Dr. Subhra Devi, Assistant Curator of the Department, discussed the rich textile heritage of Northeast India.

Before the workshop began, the department commemorated the death anniversaries of noted academician, folklorist, and artiste, Padma Shri Prof. Birendranath Datta, the founder head of the Department, and Dr. Rabin Dev Choudhury, a former professor of the department and a renowned archaeologist, art historian, and museum administrator. Floral tributes were offered to both.

The two-day workshop will feature a series of lectures, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations by experts in the field of textile conservation.

Also Read: Assam: Workshop on "Contemporary Methods of Assessing Growth and Nutritional Status" held in DHSK College

Also Watch: