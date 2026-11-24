Kokrajhar: The Ministry of Railways has initiated land acquisition for the 69.05-km Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway line in Assam, notifying its intention to acquire 58.217 hectares across Kokrajhar and Chirang districts on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The notification gives affected landowners 30 days to submit objections as the project advances towards establishing Bhutan's first cross-border railway connection.

The proposed acquisition covers 58.217 hectares across villages under Sidli West mouza in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts of Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region.

Several major village-level land parcels were identified. Amguri accounts for 11.7987 hectares, Batabari for 10.2233 hectares and Shyamthaibari for 5.2035 hectares. The total recorded land area covered in the notification is 216.742 hectares, of which 58.217 hectares are proposed for acquisition.

Affected landowners have 30 days from the publication of the gazette notification to submit their objections. The Ministry of Railways is the approving authority, while the Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Organization has issued the acquisition notification.

Moreover, the Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has been designated as the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA). The BTC Secretary will also oversee the project's execution. The appointment follows an October 2026 decision designating the BTC Secretary as the competent authority for the land acquisition process.

The Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway project is estimated to cost ₹3,456.36 crore, or approximately ₹3,500 crore.

The proposed corridor will extend 69.05 km, with 66.66 km falling within Indian territory. The project has been designated a Special Railway Project to establish Bhutan's first cross-border rail link to Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is among the key authorities associated with the railway project.

The proposed connection is intended to link Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu in Bhutan.

Construction is targeted to begin in early 2027, following the completion of the 30-day objection and hearing process.

Hitendra Goyal, Chief Administrative Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction), shared the expected completion timeline while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

"The project in Assam is likely to be completed within three years once work commences. The state government has been positive and helpful in taking forward the work," he said.

His remarks indicate an expected completion period of three years from the commencement of construction.

The immediate next step is the submission and consideration of objections from affected landowners within the prescribed 30-day period.

The BTC Secretary, acting as the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition, is responsible for the acquisition process and project execution.

With land acquisition notifications now issued, the Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway line moves towards its next stage ahead of the targeted early 2027 construction commencement.