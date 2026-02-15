Komargaon College hosts state-level workshop on Research & Ethical AI

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A state-level workshop titled "Research Process, Manuscript Preparation and Ethical AI Tools" was successfully organized on Friday by the Departments of Economics and Education of Komargaon College,one of the leading educational institutions in Golaghat district.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr Darshana Medhi, Head of the Department of Economics, and Dr Mridula Hazarika, Head of the Department of Education. The resource person for the academic programme was Dr Biman Kumar Nath, Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardev University.

In his detailed and informative presentation, Dr Nath elaborated on the various stages of the research process, techniques for preparing high-quality research manuscripts, and the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence in academia. Participants also gained practical insights into the use of various AI tools during the workshop.

Around one hundred students and research scholars from colleges and universities across Assam - including those from Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, and Biswanath districts - participated in the workshop and benefited from the sessions.

At the outset, the Principal of the college, Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia, highlighted the importance of research integrity and digital competence in higher education. He also emphasized the need to organize similar academic programmes in the future.

The programme was anchored by Assistant Professor Dr Mridula Hazarika. Other faculty members who contributed to the organization of the event included Assistant Professors Swamima Khanam Jona and Punendra Das from the Department of Education.

